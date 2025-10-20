BlackBerry Ltd (BB) kicked off at the price of $4.49: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) on Friday, plunged -0.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $2.24 and $6.24.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.28% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 557.14%. With a float of $588.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.36 million.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Ltd is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 48.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 02 ’25, was worth 14,576. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,155 shares at a rate of $4.62, taking the stock ownership to the 39,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 02 ’25, when Company’s CEO & President, Cybersecurity sold 28,343 for $4.62, making the entire transaction worth $130,945. This insider now owns 568,164 shares in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Recent Fiscal highlights

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Ltd, BB], we can find that recorded value of 8.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.80%.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 53.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.60. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.31.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.65 billion based on 590,361K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 534,900 K and income totals -79,000 K. The company made 129,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.