Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) to new highs

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on Friday, down -0.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.89. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $8.50-$19.10.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -20.93%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -78.69%. With a float of $649.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $659.80 million.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 64.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 890,312. In this transaction SVP Corporate Controller of this company sold 51,906 shares at a rate of $17.15, taking the stock ownership to the 112,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 51,906 for $17.15, making the entire transaction worth $890,311.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.17) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.41% during the next five years compared to -20.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 61.58 million, its volume of 51.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.25%.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 42.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.98 in the near term. At $12.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.60.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.83 billion has total of 659,829K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 54,211 M in contrast with the sum of 846,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,392 M and last quarter income was 599,000 K.