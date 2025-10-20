No matter how cynical the overall market is, PG&E Corp (PCG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.53%

A new trading day began on Friday, with PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) stock price down -0.48% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.5. PCG’s price has ranged from $12.97 to $21.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.18%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PG&E Corp is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 96.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 106,050. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $15.15, taking the stock ownership to the 41,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,000 for $15.14, making the entire transaction worth $106,015.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PG&E Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

Looking closely at PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG), its last 5-days average volume was 17.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 23.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.35%.

During the past 100 days, PG&E Corp’s (PCG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.84. However, in the short run, PG&E Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.57. Second resistance stands at $16.72. The third major resistance level sits at $16.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.07.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.09 billion, the company has a total of 2,675,581K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,419 M while annual income is 2,512 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,898 M while its latest quarter income was 549,000 K.