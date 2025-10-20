Newmont Corp (NEM) posted a 6.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) opened lower -7.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $98.27. Price fluctuations for NEM have ranged from $36.86 to $98.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.57% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.68% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newmont Corp is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 78.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 176,779. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,080 shares at a rate of $84.99, taking the stock ownership to the 36,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,080 for $84.99, making the entire transaction worth $176,779.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.86) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.04% during the next five years compared to -5.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newmont Corp (NEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corp (NEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Newmont Corp, NEM], we can find that recorded value of 12.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%.

During the past 100 days, Newmont Corp’s (NEM) raw stochastic average was set at 83.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.79. The third major resistance level sits at $101.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.90.

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,098,450K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,682 M according to its annual income of 3,348 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,317 M and its income totaled 2,061 M.