HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) last year’s performance of 100.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) was -2.23% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.84. A 52-week range for HIVE has been $1.26 – $7.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.63%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1100.00%. With a float of $230.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.52 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.1) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.63 million, its volume of 32.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.26%.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 65.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.03 in the near term. At $6.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.33.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are 237,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 115,280 K while income totals -3,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 45,610 K while its last quarter net income were 35,020 K.