MSFT (Microsoft Corporation) climbed 0.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Friday, soared 0.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $511.61. Within the past 52 weeks, MSFT’s price has moved between $344.79 and $555.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.96%. With a float of $7.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.43 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Microsoft Corporation is 1.47%, while institutional ownership is 73.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 03 ’25, was worth 75,315,121. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 149,205 shares at a rate of $504.78, taking the stock ownership to the 790,852 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 149,205 for $505.12, making the entire transaction worth $75,366,430.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 3.11) by 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.69% during the next five years compared to 18.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.64, a number that is poised to hit 3.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Looking closely at Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), its last 5-days average volume was 15.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.98%.

During the past 100 days, Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $512.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $455.93. However, in the short run, Microsoft Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $516.94. Second resistance stands at $520.29. The third major resistance level sits at $525.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $508.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $503.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $500.60.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3817.53 billion based on 7,433,167K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 281,724 M and income totals 101,832 M. The company made 76,441 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,233 M in sales during its previous quarter.