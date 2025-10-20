Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) with a beta value of 1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) kicked off on Friday, down -8.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.1. Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has traded in a range of $4.58-$23.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 383.95%. With a float of $631.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $642.70 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Coeur Mining Inc is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 80.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08 ’25, was worth 1,831,250. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,197,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 125,000 for $14.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,820,000. This insider now owns 2,322,309 shares in total.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.05) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 383.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coeur Mining Inc, CDE], we can find that recorded value of 15.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.70%.

During the past 100 days, Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) raw stochastic average was set at 83.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.81. The third major resistance level sits at $24.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.88.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.53 billion has total of 642,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,054 M in contrast with the sum of 58,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 480,650 K and last quarter income was 70,730 K.