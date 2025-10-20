Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) volume exceeds 12.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) stock price up 1.62% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. INFY’s price has ranged from $15.81 to $23.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.77%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.34%. With a float of $4.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.15 billion.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Infosys Ltd ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 13.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29 ’25, was worth 139,880. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,200 for $21.80, making the entire transaction worth $69,760.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.07% during the next five years compared to 6.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Infosys Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.93 million, its volume of 19.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.01%.

During the past 100 days, Infosys Ltd ADR’s (INFY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.43 in the near term. At $16.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.93.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 67.84 billion, the company has a total of 4,145,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,277 M while annual income is 3,158 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,941 M while its latest quarter income was 809,000 K.