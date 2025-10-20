Keycorp (KEY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) opened higher 1.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.78. Price fluctuations for KEY have ranged from $12.73 to $20.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.13% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Keycorp (KEY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Keycorp is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 89.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09 ’25, was worth 867,143. In this transaction Head of Institutional Bank of this company sold 44,953 shares at a rate of $19.29, taking the stock ownership to the 245,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 44,955 for $19.29, making the entire transaction worth $867,143.

Keycorp (KEY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.33) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Keycorp (KEY). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keycorp (KEY)

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) saw its 5-day average volume 27.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 19.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.23%.

During the past 100 days, Keycorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 37.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.09 in the near term. At $17.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.53.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

There are currently 1,096,516K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,236 M according to its annual income of -161,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,797 M and its income totaled 425,000 K.