No matter how cynical the overall market is SLB Ltd (SLB) performance over the last week is recorded 2.87%

On Friday, SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) was -0.88% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $32.92. A 52-week range for SLB has been $31.11 – $44.97.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.22%. With a float of $1.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.49 billion.

SLB Ltd (SLB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SLB Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of SLB Ltd is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 79.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 919,593. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 39,727 for $36.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,433,350. This insider now owns 202,201 shares in total.

SLB Ltd (SLB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.9) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SLB Ltd (SLB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SLB Ltd (SLB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.43 million. That was better than the volume of 16.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.83%.

During the past 100 days, SLB Ltd’s (SLB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.99 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.54. However, in the short run, SLB Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.38. Second resistance stands at $34.12. The third major resistance level sits at $34.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.15.

SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Key Stats

There are 1,493,639K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.74 billion. As of now, sales total 36,289 M while income totals 4,461 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,546 M while its last quarter net income were 1,014 M.