Pfizer Inc (PFE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 14,653 M

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) on Friday, soared 1.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.23. Within the past 52 weeks, PFE’s price has moved between $20.92 and $29.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -13.27%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.83%. With a float of $5.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.68 billion.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pfizer Inc is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 66.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 1,380,632. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 55,000 for $23.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,312,736.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.61) by 0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.05% during the next five years compared to -13.27% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Pfizer Inc (PFE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.85 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pfizer Inc (PFE)

The latest stats from [Pfizer Inc, PFE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 43.97 million was inferior to 46.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.76%.

During the past 100 days, Pfizer Inc’s (PFE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.77. The third major resistance level sits at $25.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.90.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 139.35 billion based on 5,685,551K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,627 M and income totals 8,031 M. The company made 14,653 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,910 M in sales during its previous quarter.