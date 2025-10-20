Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 178,030 K

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) kicked off on Friday, up 2.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.2. Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has traded in a range of $0.04-$0.88.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 26.53% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.00%. With a float of $255.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.05 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is 3.64%, while institutional ownership is 27.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 950. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 96,000 shares at a rate of $0.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer proposed sale 16,000 for $0.06, making the entire transaction worth $942.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.18) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.87% during the next five years compared to 26.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s (ADAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) saw its 5-day average volume 75.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 32.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.63%.

During the past 100 days, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s (ADAP) raw stochastic average was set at 50.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0347 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0209 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1051, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2958. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2207 in the near term. At $0.2412, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2641. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1773, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1544. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1339.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.04 million has total of 265,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 178,030 K in contrast with the sum of -70,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,680 K and last quarter income was -30,340 K.