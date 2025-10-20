11.30% volatility in Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Friday, with Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) stock price remained unchanged from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. UP’s price has ranged from $0.74 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 43.68% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.81%. With a float of $426.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.99 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc is 39.02%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 21,591. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 9,904 shares at a rate of $2.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,050,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,904 for $2.18, making the entire transaction worth $21,541.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheels Up Experience Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47 and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.37 million. That was better than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.08%.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1865 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2024 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0508, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5018. However, in the short run, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6133. Second resistance stands at $1.6866. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3468. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2735.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 698,798K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 792,100 K while annual income is -339,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 189,640 K while its latest quarter income was -82,300 K.