Now that Compass Inc’s volume has hit 13.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) opened lower -0.27% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. Price fluctuations for COMP have ranged from $5.10 to $10.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 20.75%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.17% at the time writing. With a float of $444.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.18 million.

Compass Inc (COMP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compass Inc is 17.07%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 383,561. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 23,577 for $8.03, making the entire transaction worth $189,323.

Compass Inc (COMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.06) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compass Inc (COMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc (COMP)

The latest stats from [Compass Inc, COMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.87 million was superior to 8.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.51%.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 37.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.96.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

There are currently 525,865K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,629 M according to its annual income of -154,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,060 M and its income totaled 39,400 K.