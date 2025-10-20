Coca-Cola Co (KO) soared 1.26 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) was 1.26% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $67.59. A 52-week range for KO has been $60.62 – $74.38.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.54% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.32%. With a float of $4.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.30 billion.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coca-Cola Co stocks. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Co is 0.77%, while institutional ownership is 74.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 2,584,105. In this transaction Europe OU President of this company sold 37,396 shares at a rate of $69.10, taking the stock ownership to the 209,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 37,396 for $69.10, making the entire transaction worth $2,584,105.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.75) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.13% during the next five years compared to 3.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coca-Cola Co (KO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Co’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.83 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.80. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.69. Second resistance stands at $68.94. The third major resistance level sits at $69.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.30.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are 4,303,667K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 294.54 billion. As of now, sales total 47,061 M while income totals 10,631 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,535 M while its last quarter net income were 3,810 M.