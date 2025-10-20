Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) volume exceeds 25.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) opened higher 1.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $29.96. Price fluctuations for VBTX have ranged from $20.37 to $34.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.03% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.23% at the time writing. With a float of $52.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.27 million.

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veritex Holdings Inc is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’25, was worth 75,678. In this transaction Chief Banking Officer of this company sold 2,203 shares at a rate of $34.35, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,203 for $34.35, making the entire transaction worth $75,678.

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.55) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.23% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%.

During the past 100 days, Veritex Holdings Inc’s (VBTX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.70 in the near term. At $31.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.86.

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 797,620 K according to its annual income of 107,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 188,620 K and its income totaled 30,910 K.