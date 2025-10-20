Now that Electra Battery Materials Corp’s volume has hit 61.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) stock price up 35.37% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. ELBM’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $8.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 38.72%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.25%. With a float of $17.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.96 million.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Electra Battery Materials Corp is 1.46%, while institutional ownership is 5.02%.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 63.06% during the next five years compared to 38.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electra Battery Materials Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM)

The latest stats from [Electra Battery Materials Corp, ELBM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 66.38 million was superior to 2.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.22%.

During the past 100 days, Electra Battery Materials Corp’s (ELBM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.04 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.03.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.87 million, the company has a total of 17,695K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -21,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -510 K.

