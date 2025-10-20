6.31% volatility in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) kicked off on Friday, down -0.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has traded in a range of $1.38-$4.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -189.78%. With a float of $459.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.22 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Kosmos Energy Ltd is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 50,541. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,923 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 29,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 27,923 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $50,541.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -189.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.37%.

During the past 100 days, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1043 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1154 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7168, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1700. However, in the short run, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4966. Second resistance stands at $1.5432. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5865. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3634. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3168.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 693.47 million has total of 478,254K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,676 M in contrast with the sum of 189,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 393,520 K and last quarter income was -87,740 K.