Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) on Friday, plunged -5.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. Within the past 52 weeks, ACHR’s price has moved between $2.98 and $14.62.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -60.86% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.77%. With a float of $543.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $640.64 million.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Archer Aviation Inc is 15.73%, while institutional ownership is 51.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 420,457. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF. of this company sold 42,775 shares at a rate of $9.83, taking the stock ownership to the 295,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal & Strategy Officer sold 48,936 for $9.83, making the entire transaction worth $481,016. This insider now owns 47,518 shares in total.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.26) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -60.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) saw its 5-day average volume 74.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 36.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.20%.

During the past 100 days, Archer Aviation Inc’s (ACHR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.71 in the near term. At $12.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.13.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.25 billion based on 645,026K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -536,800 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -206,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

