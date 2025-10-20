Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,685 M

On Friday, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) was -0.63% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $234.56. A 52-week range for AMD has been $76.48 – $241.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 26.91%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.16%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Micro Devices Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 65.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 3,767,863. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer & EVP of this company sold 16,800 shares at a rate of $224.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,714,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,800 for $224.28, making the entire transaction worth $3,767,855.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.92) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.08% during the next five years compared to 26.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

The latest stats from [Advanced Micro Devices Inc, AMD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 73.67 million was superior to 49.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.08%.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $236.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $239.59. The third major resistance level sits at $243.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $228.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $224.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $221.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are 1,622,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 378.25 billion. As of now, sales total 25,785 M while income totals 1,641 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,685 M while its last quarter net income were 872,000 K.