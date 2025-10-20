No matter how cynical the overall market is Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) performance over the last week is recorded 1.59%

On Friday, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) opened higher 5.94% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $48.8. Price fluctuations for JEF have ranged from $39.28 to $82.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.32% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.34% at the time writing. With a float of $164.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.28 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jefferies Financial Group Inc is 20.49%, while institutional ownership is 71.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 28,393,256. In this transaction President of this company sold 393,397 shares at a rate of $72.17, taking the stock ownership to the 560,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s CEO sold 400,000 for $72.26, making the entire transaction worth $28,902,360. This insider now owns 14,971,288 shares in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/30/2024, the company posted 0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.97) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.22% during the next five years compared to -0.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.67 million. That was better than the volume of 1.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.21%.

During the past 100 days, Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s (JEF) raw stochastic average was set at 18.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.27. However, in the short run, Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.49. Second resistance stands at $53.29. The third major resistance level sits at $54.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.97.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Key Stats

There are currently 206,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,035 M according to its annual income of 743,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,047 M and its income totaled 252,550 K.