Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Friday, with Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) stock price down -0.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $41.04. OXY’s price has ranged from $34.78 to $53.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.31%. With a float of $980.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $984.42 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corp is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 76.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 35,724,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 763,017 shares at a rate of $46.82, taking the stock ownership to the 264,941,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,614,015 for $45.60, making the entire transaction worth $164,787,626. This insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Occidental Petroleum Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) saw its 5-day average volume 9.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.40%.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.14 in the near term. At $41.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.04.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.26 billion, the company has a total of 984,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,725 M while annual income is 3,056 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,414 M while its latest quarter income was 458,000 K.