ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) plunged -9.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) kicked off on Friday, down -9.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has traded in a range of $3.64-$14.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -112.70%. With a float of $76.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.91 million.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of ASP Isotopes Inc is 18.32%, while institutional ownership is 51.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14 ’25, was worth 305,978. In this transaction Interim CEO and COO of this company sold 22,500 shares at a rate of $13.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,647,193 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 22,500 for $13.32, making the entire transaction worth $299,700.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.09) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASP Isotopes Inc’s (ASPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 204.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)

The latest stats from [ASP Isotopes Inc, ASPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.0 million was superior to 3.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.25%.

During the past 100 days, ASP Isotopes Inc’s (ASPI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.80. The third major resistance level sits at $12.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.08.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 935.00 million has total of 93,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,140 K in contrast with the sum of -32,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,200 K and last quarter income was -75,060 K.

