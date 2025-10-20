Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) volume exceeds 9.46 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) on Friday, plunged -8.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $42.03. Within the past 52 weeks, PAAS’s price has moved between $19.80 and $42.57.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -11.01% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 163.08%. With a float of $420.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.02 million.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.2) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.66% during the next five years compared to -11.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.77 million. That was better than the volume of 5.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.06%.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.17. However, in the short run, Pan American Silver Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.69. Second resistance stands at $42.93. The third major resistance level sits at $44.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.21.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.22 billion based on 422,033K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,819 M and income totals 111,500 K. The company made 811,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 189,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.