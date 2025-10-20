Now that Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s volume has hit 14.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) was -6.05% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.9. A 52-week range for SAND has been $5.33 – $13.09.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -12.26% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 305.93%. With a float of $268.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.16 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sandstorm Gold Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd is 8.51%, while institutional ownership is 67.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28 ’24, was worth 5,788,195. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28 ’24, when Company’s Stockholder (1) proposed sale 3,223,809 for $8.56, making the entire transaction worth $27,595,805.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 305.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 89.66% during the next five years compared to -12.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) saw its 5-day average volume 8.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.85%.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 77.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.58 in the near term. At $13.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.13.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

There are 294,964K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.55 billion. As of now, sales total 176,280 K while income totals 14,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 51,420 K while its last quarter net income were 15,460 K.