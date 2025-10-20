2.72% volatility in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) opened higher 1.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $40.36. Price fluctuations for FITB have ranged from $32.25 to $49.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.39% at the time writing. With a float of $658.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $660.97 million.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fifth Third Bancorp is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 87.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26 ’25, was worth 539,519. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP sold 14,000 for $42.67, making the entire transaction worth $597,426. This insider now owns 80,873 shares in total.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.88) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

The latest stats from [Fifth Third Bancorp, FITB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.33 million was superior to 5.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%.

During the past 100 days, Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) raw stochastic average was set at 38.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.83. The third major resistance level sits at $43.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Key Stats

There are currently 661,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,275 M according to its annual income of 2,314 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,234 M and its income totaled 628,000 K.