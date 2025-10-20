Energy Transfer LP (ET) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 82,671 M

A new trading day began on Friday, with Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) stock price down -1.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.68. ET’s price has ranged from $14.60 to $21.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -0.73% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.33%. With a float of $3.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.43 billion.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Transfer LP is 11.37%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 20 ’25, was worth 23,436,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,350,000 shares at a rate of $17.36, taking the stock ownership to the 69,178,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 650,000 for $17.30, making the entire transaction worth $11,245,000. This insider now owns 67,828,477 shares in total.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.88% during the next five years compared to -0.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Transfer LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.02%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) raw stochastic average was set at 8.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.04. However, in the short run, Energy Transfer LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.60. Second resistance stands at $16.75. The third major resistance level sits at $16.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.09.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 56.47 billion, the company has a total of 3,432,681K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,671 M while annual income is 4,448 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,242 M while its latest quarter income was 1,099 M.