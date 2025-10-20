Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,007 M

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) kicked off on Friday, up 1.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $48.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has traded in a range of $32.60-$55.24.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -4.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.17%. With a float of $427.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.45 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc is 0.89%, while institutional ownership is 97.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,618,560. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 17,934 for $47.03, making the entire transaction worth $843,436.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.83) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.35% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citizens Financial Group Inc’s (CFG) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) saw its 5-day average volume 7.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.71%.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 62.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.85 in the near term. At $50.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.24.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.27 billion has total of 431,349K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,362 M in contrast with the sum of 1,509 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,007 M and last quarter income was 436,000 K.