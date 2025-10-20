No matter how cynical the overall market is Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) performance over the last week is recorded 4.52%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) on Friday, plunged -7.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. Within the past 52 weeks, SVM’s price has moved between $2.87 and $7.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.21%. With a float of $209.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.21 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Silvercorp Metals Inc is 3.95%, while institutional ownership is 45.36%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.09) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.34% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

The latest stats from [Silvercorp Metals Inc, SVM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.73 million was superior to 6.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.46%.

During the past 100 days, Silvercorp Metals Inc’s (SVM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.67. The third major resistance level sits at $7.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.01.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.52 billion based on 218,681K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 298,900 K and income totals 58,190 K. The company made 81,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.