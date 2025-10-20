Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Zack King

Top Picks

On Friday, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) was -2.10% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. A 52-week range for AUR has been $4.75 – $10.77.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -24.76% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.56%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Innovation Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc is 41.54%, while institutional ownership is 54.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 269,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 398,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,000 for $5.39, making the entire transaction worth $269,675.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.11) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to -24.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9448.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.08%.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, Aurora Innovation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.23. Second resistance stands at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.85.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

There are 1,845,332K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.45 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -748,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,000 K while its last quarter net income were -201,000 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.