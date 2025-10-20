Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) was -2.10% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. A 52-week range for AUR has been $4.75 – $10.77.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -24.76% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.56%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Innovation Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc is 41.54%, while institutional ownership is 54.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 269,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 398,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,000 for $5.39, making the entire transaction worth $269,675.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.11) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to -24.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9448.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.08%.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, Aurora Innovation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.23. Second resistance stands at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.85.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

There are 1,845,332K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.45 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -748,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,000 K while its last quarter net income were -201,000 K.