Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) plunged -0.24 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) opened lower -0.24% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $92.52. Price fluctuations for UBER have ranged from $59.33 to $101.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.19% at the time writing. With a float of $2.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.09 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 10,038,498. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $100.38, taking the stock ownership to the 171,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 150,000 for $100.48, making the entire transaction worth $15,071,878. This insider now owns 982,544 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.4) by 0.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) saw its 5-day average volume 13.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.11%.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 51.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.93 in the near term. At $93.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.19.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

There are currently 2,085,419K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,978 M according to its annual income of 9,856 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,651 M and its income totaled 1,355 M.