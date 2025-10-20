Devon Energy Corp (DVN) volume exceeds 7.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) was -0.91% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $32.03. A 52-week range for DVN has been $25.89 – $41.06.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.16%. With a float of $602.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $636.00 million.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Devon Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Devon Energy Corp is 5.11%, while institutional ownership is 72.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 257,140. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,685 shares at a rate of $33.46, taking the stock ownership to the 31,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,685 for $33.28, making the entire transaction worth $255,757.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.1) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Devon Energy Corp (DVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.01%.

During the past 100 days, Devon Energy Corp’s (DVN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.77. However, in the short run, Devon Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.14. Second resistance stands at $32.53. The third major resistance level sits at $32.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.76.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Key Stats

There are 634,800K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.15 billion. As of now, sales total 15,940 M while income totals 2,891 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,284 M while its last quarter net income were 899,000 K.