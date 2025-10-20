Now that Unity Software Inc’s volume has hit 7.96 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) opened higher 1.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.72. Price fluctuations for U have ranged from $15.33 to $46.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -22.36% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.43% at the time writing. With a float of $334.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.44 million.

Unity Software Inc (U) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unity Software Inc is 20.87%, while institutional ownership is 67.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 103,482. In this transaction SVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,734 shares at a rate of $37.85, taking the stock ownership to the 175,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 802 for $36.22, making the entire transaction worth $29,048. This insider now owns 452,986 shares in total.

Unity Software Inc (U) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.38) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.61% during the next five years compared to -22.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unity Software Inc (U). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Software Inc (U)

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) saw its 5-day average volume 8.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.21%.

During the past 100 days, Unity Software Inc’s (U) raw stochastic average was set at 53.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.73 in the near term. At $36.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.05.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Key Stats

There are currently 422,518K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,813 M according to its annual income of -664,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 440,940 K and its income totaled -108,800 K.