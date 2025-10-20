3.77% volatility in Carnival Corp (CCL) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Friday, with Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) stock price up 0.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $28.21. CCL’s price has ranged from $15.07 to $32.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -19.76%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.88%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 billion.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corp is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 371,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.75, taking the stock ownership to the 64,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 12,500 for $29.07, making the entire transaction worth $363,375.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.32% during the next five years compared to -19.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corp (CCL)

The latest stats from [Carnival Corp, CCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.12 million was inferior to 23.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.95%.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corp’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 57.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.05. The third major resistance level sits at $29.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.97.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.75 billion, the company has a total of 1,167,541K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,021 M while annual income is 1,916 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,153 M while its latest quarter income was 1,851 M.