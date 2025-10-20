QuantumScape Corp (QS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) kicked off on Friday, down -0.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.46. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $3.40-$19.07.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -34.46% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.59%. With a float of $407.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.08 million.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corp is 28.02%, while institutional ownership is 27.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 2,582,947. In this transaction CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 166,442 shares at a rate of $15.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,364,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 44,923 for $15.52, making the entire transaction worth $697,142. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.19) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.42% during the next five years compared to -34.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 53.06 million. That was better than the volume of 28.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.00%.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.91 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.92. Second resistance stands at $16.48. The third major resistance level sits at $16.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.80.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.69 billion has total of 566,022K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -477,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -114,700 K.