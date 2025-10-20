Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,027 M

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) on Friday, soared 0.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.37. Within the past 52 weeks, HBAN’s price has moved between $11.91 and $18.44.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.74% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.56%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares, Inc is 1.19%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’25, was worth 739,800. In this transaction SEVP and General Counsel of this company sold 41,100 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 299,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 41,100 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $739,821.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.31) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.61% during the next five years compared to -0.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) saw its 5-day average volume 41.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 26.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.71%.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.74 in the near term. At $15.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.77.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.72 billion based on 1,458,800K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,961 M and income totals 1,940 M. The company made 3,027 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 536,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.