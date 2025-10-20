No matter how cynical the overall market is General Motors Company (GM) performance over the last week is recorded 5.47%

On Friday, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) was 1.81% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $57.34. A 52-week range for GM has been $41.60 – $62.14.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.84%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.81%. With a float of $950.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $957.00 million.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward General Motors Company stocks. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26 ’25, was worth 408,870. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 6,600 shares at a rate of $61.95, taking the stock ownership to the 8,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’25, when Company’s Vice President & CAO sold 23,400 for $61.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,427,538. This insider now owns 12,007 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.39) by 0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.50% during the next five years compared to 6.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what General Motors Company (GM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

The latest stats from [General Motors Company, GM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.0 million was inferior to 10.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.20%.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.99. The third major resistance level sits at $60.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.94.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

There are 952,078K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.58 billion. As of now, sales total 187,442 M while income totals 6,008 M. Its latest quarter income was 47,122 M while its last quarter net income were 1,895 M.