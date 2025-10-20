Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) plunged -5.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Friday, with Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) stock price down -5.50% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.72. EQX’s price has ranged from $4.95 to $12.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.67%. With a float of $733.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $759.01 million.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Equinox Gold Corp is 6.32%, while institutional ownership is 59.92%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equinox Gold Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 319.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) saw its 5-day average volume 16.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.19%.

During the past 100 days, Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.42 in the near term. At $12.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.97.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.40 billion, the company has a total of 782,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,514 M while annual income is 339,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 478,640 K while its latest quarter income was 23,850 K.