First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) volume exceeds 28.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) kicked off on Friday, down -8.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $5.09-$15.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -11.42%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 266.67%. With a float of $457.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $487.25 million.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corporation is 6.42%, while institutional ownership is 46.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 16,820,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Recent Affiliate proposed sale 5,000,000 for $6.88, making the entire transaction worth $34,400,000.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.01) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)

The latest stats from [First Majestic Silver Corporation, AG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.73 million was superior to 21.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.49%.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.59. The third major resistance level sits at $16.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.10.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.85 billion has total of 490,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 560,600 K in contrast with the sum of -101,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 264,230 K and last quarter income was 52,550 K.