Now that Femasys Inc’s volume has hit 27.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) on Friday, plunged -5.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, FEMY’s price has moved between $0.31 and $1.80.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 2.49% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.47%. With a float of $32.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.58 million.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc is 25.29%, while institutional ownership is 11.92%.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.2) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.78% during the next five years compared to 2.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Femasys Inc (FEMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc (FEMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.16 million. That was better than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.85%.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 49.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1271 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0652 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5072, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9832. However, in the short run, Femasys Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8821. Second resistance stands at $1.0610. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2221. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5421, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3810. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2021.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.24 million based on 32,575K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,630 K and income totals -18,820 K. The company made 410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.