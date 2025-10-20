Now that Femasys Inc’s volume has hit 27.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Zack King

Top Picks

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) on Friday, plunged -5.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, FEMY’s price has moved between $0.31 and $1.80.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 2.49% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.47%. With a float of $32.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.58 million.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc is 25.29%, while institutional ownership is 11.92%.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.2) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.78% during the next five years compared to 2.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Femasys Inc (FEMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc (FEMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.16 million. That was better than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.85%.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 49.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1271 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0652 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5072, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9832. However, in the short run, Femasys Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8821. Second resistance stands at $1.0610. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2221. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5421, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3810. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2021.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.24 million based on 32,575K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,630 K and income totals -18,820 K. The company made 410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.