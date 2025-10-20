14.80% volatility in Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) was -9.01% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.1. A 52-week range for TMQ has been $0.52 – $11.29.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 23.61% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.33%. With a float of $99.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.29 million.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trilogy Metals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Trilogy Metals Inc is 39.54%, while institutional ownership is 28.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 750,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 234,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 100,000 for $6.39, making the entire transaction worth $639,000. This insider now owns 43,638 shares in total.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.01) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -21.64% during the next five years compared to 23.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 63.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) saw its 5-day average volume 54.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.60%.

During the past 100 days, Trilogy Metals Inc’s (TMQ) raw stochastic average was set at 52.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.03 in the near term. At $7.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.21.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Key Stats

There are 168,092K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -8,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,750 K.

