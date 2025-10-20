Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,315 M

On Friday, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) opened higher 28.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.94. Price fluctuations for LBRT have ranged from $9.50 to $23.58 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 28.74%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.81% at the time writing. With a float of $155.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.97 million.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Liberty Energy Inc is 3.76%, while institutional ownership is 96.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 80,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 755,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $80,000.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.1) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)

The latest stats from [Liberty Energy Inc, LBRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.38 million was superior to 3.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Energy Inc’s (LBRT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.29. The third major resistance level sits at $20.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.55.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Key Stats

There are currently 161,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,315 M according to its annual income of 316,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,043 M and its income totaled 71,020 K.