Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,315 M

Zack King

Top Picks

On Friday, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) opened higher 28.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.94. Price fluctuations for LBRT have ranged from $9.50 to $23.58 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 28.74%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.81% at the time writing. With a float of $155.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.97 million.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Liberty Energy Inc is 3.76%, while institutional ownership is 96.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 80,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 755,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $80,000.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.1) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)

The latest stats from [Liberty Energy Inc, LBRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.38 million was superior to 3.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Energy Inc’s (LBRT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.29. The third major resistance level sits at $20.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.55.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Key Stats

There are currently 161,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,315 M according to its annual income of 316,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,043 M and its income totaled 71,020 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.