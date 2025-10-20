Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 209,500 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock price up 1.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. TLRY’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $2.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -2.69% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.42%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Tilray Brands Inc is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 9.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 3,496. In this transaction Global General Counsel of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 698,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 165,000 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $100,106. This insider now owns 3,941,633 shares in total.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 91.25% during the next five years compared to -2.69% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tilray Brands Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 80.82 million. That was better than the volume of 49.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.41%.

During the past 100 days, Tilray Brands Inc’s (TLRY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1884 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0962 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3266, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8399. However, in the short run, Tilray Brands Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5933. Second resistance stands at $1.6267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4133.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.75 billion, the company has a total of 1,122,863K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 821,310 K while annual income is -2,187 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 209,500 K while its latest quarter income was -320 K.