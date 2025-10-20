No matter how cynical the overall market is JD.com Inc ADR (JD) performance over the last week is recorded 3.83%

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) kicked off on Friday, up 1.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.74. Over the past 52 weeks, JD has traded in a range of $29.90-$46.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 25.28% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.92%. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.35 billion.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc ADR is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 16.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 18 ’25, was worth 4,052,600. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 600 for $32.58, making the entire transaction worth $19,548.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 8.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 7.49) by 1.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.24% during the next five years compared to 25.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc ADR (JD)

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) saw its 5-day average volume 13.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.87%.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 45.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.55 in the near term. At $34.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.19.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.70 billion has total of 1,432,535K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 158,758 M in contrast with the sum of 5,666 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,788 M and last quarter income was 862,000 K.