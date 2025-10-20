Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) soared 0.62 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) on Friday, soared 0.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.21. Within the past 52 weeks, KMI’s price has moved between $23.94 and $31.48.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.07%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.22 billion.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc is 12.78%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 173,709. In this transaction V.P. (President, Terminals) of this company sold 6,166 shares at a rate of $28.17, taking the stock ownership to the 219,702 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15 ’25, when Company’s V.P., Corporate Development sold 23,867 for $27.61, making the entire transaction worth $658,908. This insider now owns 58,653 shares in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.26) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.62% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.54%.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.51. However, in the short run, Kinder Morgan Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.51. Second resistance stands at $27.65. The third major resistance level sits at $27.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.75.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.84 billion based on 2,222,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,100 M and income totals 2,613 M. The company made 4,042 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 715,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.