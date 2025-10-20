ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) kicked off on Friday, down -5.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has traded in a range of $1.83-$7.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.39%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.18%. With a float of $98.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $915.63 million.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ImmunityBio Inc is 89.60%, while institutional ownership is 13.21%.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.18) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.55% during the next five years compared to 2.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ImmunityBio Inc’s (IBRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

The latest stats from [ImmunityBio Inc, IBRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.89 million was superior to 8.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.38%.

During the past 100 days, ImmunityBio Inc’s (IBRX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.27 billion has total of 984,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,750 K in contrast with the sum of -413,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,430 K and last quarter income was -92,560 K.