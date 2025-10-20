No matter how cynical the overall market is Citigroup Inc (C) performance over the last week is recorded 3.34%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) stock price up 0.84% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $96.26. C’s price has ranged from $55.51 to $105.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -5.82% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.60%. With a float of $1.84 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.84 billion.

Citigroup Inc (C) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 79.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 271,209. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $90.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,000 for $90.40, making the entire transaction worth $271,209.

Citigroup Inc (C) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.99% during the next five years compared to -5.82% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citigroup Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc (C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) saw its 5-day average volume 20.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 15.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.61%.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 72.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.29 in the near term. At $99.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.83.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 178.70 billion, the company has a total of 1,840,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 170,757 M while annual income is 12,684 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,352 M while its latest quarter income was 4,019 M.