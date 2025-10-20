Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 167,702 M

On Friday, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened lower -0.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $214.47. Price fluctuations for AMZN have ranged from $161.38 to $242.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 36.89% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.76% at the time writing. With a float of $9.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.66 billion.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc is 9.43%, while institutional ownership is 65.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 542,750. In this transaction CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $217.10, taking the stock ownership to the 515,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,119 for $219.57, making the entire transaction worth $4,197,959.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.14) by 0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.94% during the next five years compared to 36.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 168.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 43.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 44.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.20%.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $225.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $214.25. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $214.88. Second resistance stands at $216.73. The third major resistance level sits at $218.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $211.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $209.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $207.34.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,664,912K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2272.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 637,959 M according to its annual income of 59,248 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 167,702 M and its income totaled 18,164 M.