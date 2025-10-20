Stellantis N.V (STLA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 169,758 M

On Friday, Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) was 3.23% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.23. A 52-week range for STLA has been $8.39 – $14.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.34%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -71.43%. With a float of $1.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.87 billion.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Stellantis N.V stocks. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V is 31.15%, while institutional ownership is 24.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 798,963. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 18,893 for $10.31, making the entire transaction worth $194,787.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -0.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Stellantis N.V (STLA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V (STLA)

The latest stats from [Stellantis N.V, STLA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.5 million was superior to 17.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.53%.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.72. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.15.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

There are 3,023,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.34 billion. As of now, sales total 169,758 M while income totals 5,922 M. Its latest quarter income was 28,588 M while its last quarter net income were 1,565 M.