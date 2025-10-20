2.13% volatility in U.S. Bancorp (USB) last month: This is a red flag warning

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Friday, soared 0.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.65. Within the past 52 weeks, USB’s price has moved between $35.18 and $53.98.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.86% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.57%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of U.S. Bancorp is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 81.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 923,400. In this transaction EVP and Controller of this company sold 19,903 shares at a rate of $46.40, taking the stock ownership to the 42,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s SEVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 23,727 for $46.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,438. This insider now owns 70,346 shares in total.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.05) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.91% during the next five years compared to -1.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Trading Performance Indicators

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) saw its 5-day average volume 12.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.75%.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) raw stochastic average was set at 39.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.29 in the near term. At $46.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 71.10 billion based on 1,556,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,712 M and income totals 6,299 M. The company made 10,528 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,815 M in sales during its previous quarter.